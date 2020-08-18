John Ratzenberger, Cliff the mailman on ‘Cheers,’ records plea for USPS

John Ratzenberger, who played precious mailman Cliff Clavin on the struck funny “Cheers,” recorded a plea for individuals to support the post workplace.

“You know the post office is in a little bit of a pickle right now,” he stated. “It’s certainly in the news, being bounced back and forth so I had an idea. Why not do all your Christmas shopping early at the post office store?”

The USPS has been in the headlines over issues that the Trump administration is looking for to weaken the company months prior to Election Day in a year where numerous are anticipated to vote by mail due to the fact that of the pandemic.

Ratzenberger tape-recorded the civil service statement at the demand of artist Tim Kasher by means of the Cameo video service where for a charge a superstar will tape a message.