John Ratzenberger, Cliff the mailman on ‘Cheers,’ records plea for USPS

John Ratzenberger, who played precious mailman Cliff Clavin on the struck funny “Cheers,” recorded a plea for individuals to support the post workplace.
“You know the post office is in a little bit of a pickle right now,” he stated. “It’s certainly in the news, being bounced back and forth so I had an idea. Why not do all your Christmas shopping early at the post office store?”
Ratzenberger tape-recorded the civil service statement at the demand of artist Tim Kasher by means of the Cameo video service where for a charge a superstar will tape a message.
Kasher shared the video on his validated social networks accounts.
“Cliff Clavin says “Save The Post Office!”,” Kasher composed in the caption of the video on his Instagram account. “I went on Cameo and asked John Ratzenberger to make a plea to the American people to help save the post office – he replied! And it’s so great!! #saveusps #usps”
“Cheers” ran on NBC from 1982 to 1993 and has actually stayed popular in reruns.