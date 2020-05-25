John Quinn eager to unleash stars | Racing News

John Quinn has each purpose to look ahead to an thrilling marketing campaign when racing hopefully restarts subsequent week.

The Malton coach was among the many winners earlier than the coronavirus shutdown introduced the game to a halt in mid-March – and hopes to resume the place he left off, with secure stars Liberty Beach, Safe Voyage and El Astronaute all reported to be doing effectively and prepared to run.

Liberty Beach was a tremendous fourth within the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, earlier than profitable at Sandown and Glorious Goodwood and rounding off her yr with a runner-up end within the Lowther at York.

A return to the Royal assembly is on the agenda, after an outing at both Newcastle or Haydock over the primary few days of motion.

Quinn instructed Sky Sports Racing: “I’m very happy together with her, she had six runs and ran rather well each time.

“In the Queen Mary itself the primary three had been drawn stand aspect and she or he gained her race up the far aspect. Then she gained the Molecomb, which was an excellent efficiency. We had the Cheveley Park in thoughts, however she simply appeared like she’d had sufficient.

“She’s had an excellent break and she or he’s been again some time. She’s match and effectively and she or he might run every week on Thursday or there is a race at Haydock on June 7. That apart she’ll be entered for each the Commonwealth Cup and King’s Stand at Royal Ascot.

“It’s slightly little bit of a double-edged sword – in all probability the appropriate race to run her in is towards the three-year-olds, nevertheless it’s a really stiff six at Ascot and she or he’s not devoid of velocity. Three-year-old fillies have fairly a great report within the King’s Stand and traditionally have a great report in that race.

“We’ll keep our options open and hope we get there, but I’m very happy with her.”

Safe Voyage could possibly be a Queen Anne contender, having ended 2019 with top-notch efforts when fourth within the Prix de la Foret and third within the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day.

Quinn stated: “There’s an appropriate race for him at Haydock and in addition at Newmarket, so if floor circumstances had been proper – he simply wants good floor, he does not need it too fast – we’ll additionally take into account Royal Ascot as a result of he ran very effectively there on his final run of the yr.

“He’s training very well and he’s fit. He worked on Saturday morning and worked really well. He doesn’t mind travelling, so we’ll keep our eyes on everything.”

El Astronaute runs is similar Ross Harmon colors as Safe Voyage and was additionally seen to nice impact on Arc weekend at ParisLongchamp, operating an enormous race to be third within the Prix de l’Abbaye.

Quinn stated: “He’s coaching actually, we had been hoping to take him, Liberty Beach and Safe Voyage to France for his or her debuts this yr, however that clearly did not occur. He’s very effectively and he is prepared to go. We would possibly take into account the Palace House, he goes on all floor and we’ll simply hold our eyes on all the pieces for him.

“He’s been a great horse to train and for his owner Ross Harmon. He’s improved every year and we had a wonderful weekend in France last year, we didn’t have a winner but he was placed in the Abbaye and Safe Voyage finished fourth in a Group Two, so they are two great horses to have.”

He added: “We had horses in and prepared early and so they had been in good type and I feel we had a winner the day earlier than lockdown. But we’re the place we’re, we determined with our horses we might hold going, which we have now carried out.

“The employees have been tremendous, which is nice. Obviously if anybody had a chilly or signs we remoted them, which we really feel was proper. The horses are in good type and extra importantly the employees are all tremendous. Our horses are match when racing resumes.

“It’s going to be totally different – a variety of issues are going to be totally different – but when we get going and the pandemic retains happening as it’s going, unexpectedly the wheels of trade, which incorporates us, all the pieces will begin going once more and we’re heading again in the direction of normality.

“We’re all very much looking forward to resuming racing and we’ll all do our bit and get the show going.”