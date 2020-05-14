John Oliver Tries To Lick Post Office Crisis With His Own Stamps

Neither rain, sleet nor the coronavirus pandemic might cease John Oliver from attempting to avoid wasting the U.S. Postal Service on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight.” (See the video beneath.)

The submit workplace is in dire straits, the HBO comic warned in his important section. COVID-19 threatens postal staff, infecting greater than 1,000 and killing 40. And the Postal Service itself faces an existential risk within the type of debt and will not survive after September with out an inflow of cash.

President Donald Trump has called the Postal Service a “joke” for undercharging for transport parcels, however Oliver was lifeless critical in his protection. The web will not be a lot in charge for its shortfall, Oliver mentioned, as is a 2006 legislation requiring the submit workplace to prepay well being care advantages for retirees. Without that legislation, the USPS should still be turning a revenue, he defined.

Watch Oliver break down why we have to save the submit workplace and what he’s doing about it: promoting “Last Week Tonight” stamps that includes a few of the characters which have appeared on the present.

The comedian inspired those that preferred the section to purchase a stamp.

“If you hated it, buy one anyway and mail me a letter about how much I suck,” he mentioned. “It’s all the same to them. You’d be doing a really nice thing.”

This article initially appeared on HuffPost.