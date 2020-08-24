John Oliver mocks ‘star power’ of NeverTrumpers like John Kasich, Meg Whitman at DNC

The host questioned the Democratic National Committee’s method of welcoming Republican critics of President Trump— such as John Kasich, Meg Whitman and Colin Powell— to resolve citizens throughout the celebration’s four-night nominating occasion recently.

RONNA MCDANIEL SAYS IT’S ‘FRUSTRATING’ TO SEE COLIN POWELL, NEVER-TRUMPERS ‘EMBRACE SOCIALISM’

“I really hope the DNC’s strategy … of wooing undecided voters with the star power of John Kasich and Meg Whitman really pays off,” Oliver stated, according to The Daily Beast, “because, if the Democrats just spent a week trying to appeal to conservatives who ultimately end up voting for Republicans, then this will have actually turned out to be a depressingly conventional convention.”

Potentially making matters worse: By concentrating on NeverTrump ers, the DNC likewise ran the risk of badly pushing away the celebration’s progressive wing, Oliver stated.

“It’s hard to convince progressive voters you’re a forward-looking party when your convention feels like a Zoom cast reunion – except the show is the 2008 RNC,” Oliver joked.

The host hinted that the Democrats might have been much better off setting aside more speaking time to progressives such as U.S.Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and previous Georgia gubernatorial prospect …