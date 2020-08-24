John Oliver ‘honored’ in Connecticut: Mayor names sewer plant after him

Boughton, in a Facebook post Saturday, stated a sewer plant appeared the ideal suitable for an Oliver homage.

“Why? Because it’s full of (bleep) like you,” the mayor states in the post, that includes a mock-up of a green roadway indication stating “John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant.”

On the program, Oliver rattled off a series of jokes about Danbury as part of a sector about racial variations on juries in some Connecticut towns, The New York Post reported.

“If you are going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury because — and this is true — f— Danbury,” Oliver stated.

The host then discussed some Danbury landmarks, such as its“charming railway museum” and its “historic Hearthstone Castle”– prior to stating “Danbury Connecticut can eat my whole a—,” the Post reported.

“I know exactly three things about Danbury,” Oliver continued. “U.S.A. Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was when the center of the American hat market. And if you’re from there, you have a standing welcome to come get a knocking from John Oliver– kids consisted of– …