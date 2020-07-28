John Oliver Claims Violent Portland Protests Are ‘Mostly Peaceful’ On His HBO Show

During Sunday night’s episode of the HBO talk show “Last Week Tonight,” host John Oliver minimized the violent protests that have actually surpassed the city of Portland, Oregon, blatantly lying by stating that the riots have actually been “mostly peaceful.”

“The protests in Portland have actually been going on daily for nearly two months now, since the killing of George Floyd,” Oliver stated, according toBreitbart News “But the deployment of federal agents was a sharp escalation of questionable legality, and yet, to hear the president tell it, he had no choice and it was a terrific idea.”

“In Portland, protests have been mostly peaceful there, which is not to say that there haven’t been some isolated chaotic incidents,” he included. “Although, those situations have not been helped by the fact that the local police force, under the leadership of ted wheeler, incidentally have routinely overreacted using things like tear gas, to the point where wheeler actually became known as tear gas teddy.”

Of course, anybody who has actually been paying any attention to the circumstance understands this to be an outright lie, as these videos show:

ENJOY: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and protesters were tear-gassed by federal officers at a fence protecting a downtown court house https://t.co/D3KlV694xv pic.twitter.com/esI3K9Cfku — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 23, 2020

Heavy- set female at Portland riot attempts to hinder an arrest and is required to the ground. Video by@ElijahSchaffer #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/O0PfQVg3JH — Andy Ng ô (@MrAndyNg o) July 27, 2020

In truth, the circumstance in Portland has actually gotten so out of control that President Donald Trump was required to send out in federal soldiers. Despite this, Oliver neglected the realities by stating that “things were not particularly dire in Portland.”

Agents are attacked w/laser weapons in #Portland every night. These are intentional acts of hostility versus Agents who are protecting the federal court house. Violent extremists are increase making use of these & & other weapons that are triggering serious physical damage to ourAgents pic.twitter.com/7tGzM3qEFG — Chief Rodney Scott (@USBPChief) July 27, 2020

Not stopping there, Olivier likewise assaulted Fox News host Sean Hannity for properly explaining the protests as violent. Oliver declared that this type of remark from a tv host is a “huge overstatement” and suggests the “end of America as we know it.”

“Yeah, it is outrageous– since that tone does not truthfully show the conditions on the ground,” Oliver stated. “That ‘fire-bombing,’ for example, appears to be a recommendation to either a firework or a little fire that was set, which is substantially less significant than he’s attempting to make it sound. And that rolling list beside Hannity’s head is primarily graffiti! In truth, graffiti is noted 12 times in a row there under the heading ‘VIOLENCE IN PORTLAND,’ which is a big overstatement.

“Look, the troubling thing here is: Portland seems to be being used as a staging ground by the president to put on an authoritarian show of force, and this could end very badly—especially as he’s now apparently threatened to use federal force in other cities as well, which is absolutely outrageous,” he included.

This piece was composed by James Samson on July 27,2020 It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by authorization.

Read more at LifeZette:

Jane Fonda and Natalie Portman lead the charge prompting Hollywood to defund cops and end ‘police terror’

Fire Dept in Massachusetts is required to eliminate Thin Blue Line flags honoring fallen police

Charles Barkley knocks numerous a-list stars and professional athletes, states ‘we can’ t permit black individuals to be prejudiced likewise’

The viewpoints revealed by factors and/or content partners are their own and do not always show the views of The Political Insider.