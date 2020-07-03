John Obi Mikel: West Brom interested in former Chelsea star | Football News





John Obi Mikel is available on a free of charge transfer after his release from Trabzonspor

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel is attracting interest from West Brom.

The 33-year-old is currently with out a club having left Turkish side Trabzonspor by mutual consent in March.

West Brom are thought as one of numerous clubs exploring the option of signing Mikel on a free of charge transfer.

The Baggies are currently 2nd in the Sky Bet Championship and appearance well placed to secure a return to the Premier League following a two-season absence from the top flight.

Mikel enjoyed a trophy-laden 11 years at Chelsea early in the day in his career, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League.

He also had a short spell with Middlesbrough in the Championship during the 2018/19 campaign, featuring 19 times, scoring once.

Former Boro manager Tony Pulis was packed with praise for the performances of Mikel during his time at the club.

Obi Mikel enjoyed 11 successful years at Chelsea

“Since he came into the football club, the level of his performances have been exceptional,” Pulis said.

“He’ll give credit to one other players around him, I’ve spoken to him and he’s done that. You don’t win the trophies he’s won for no reason.

“When you’ve got young players working with a top player who’s won everything in the game, it really inspires them.”