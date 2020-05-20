John Millman says timing of tennis’ return will show if its priorities are health or money | Tennis News





Australian tennis gamer John Millman says August is prematurely to play tennis

John Millman says the timing of specialist tennis’ s return will disclose whether the scenic tours and also federations are extra curious about making money or taking care of the health of gamers.

The specialist video game has actually been put on hold because March due to the fact that of the coronavirus pandemic and also the International Tennis Federation, WTA and also ATP have actually returned prepare for a resumption up until August at the earliest.

Millman, a 16- year expert of the ATP Tour and also placed 43 rd worldwide, says also that would possibly be ahead of time to return.

“I feel as if it is probably way too early to get back into it or even thinking about returning in August,” the 30- year-old informed Australian Associated Press

“Indian Wells, the last competition we were suggested to play, was terminated due to the fact that there was one instance in the area. It is a little bit of an opposition if they claim come August ‘there are instances around yet you individuals can take a trip and also play some tennis’.

“But money talks sometimes and also our hand can be compelled, regrettably.

“What is more important – money or the health of not just yourself but the community? We will see what is tennis’ priority.”

The United States Open is set up to begin on August 24

Given lots of lower-ranked gamers have actually been deprived of important revenue throughout the lockdown, Millman assumed it would certainly be difficult for them to withstand the telephone call to return whether they really felt secure or not.

“Unfortunately, when the tour says we are back playing your hand is forced a bit because it is your career at stake,” stated the guy that defeat Roger Federer at the 2018 United States Open.

Millman stated he wishes to be specific it was secure prior to going back to competition play and also did not prepare for that taking place at any time quickly.

“Players would have to be coming from places where the virus isn’t there any more and going to tournaments where the virus isn’t there any more,” he stated.

“For that to happen on a global stage, I think we are a fair way off that.”

