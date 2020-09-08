John McEnroe on Novak Djokovic’s US Open disqualification: He’ll ‘be the bad guy the rest of his career’

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is getting some tough love after an accidental ball flub got him tossed from the U.S. Open.

Fellow tennis great John McEnroe said Sunday that the Serbian pro would “be the bad guy the rest of his career” after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball Sunday in a stunning turn of events that saw him disqualified from the tournament in just his fourth-round match.

“The pressure just got to him, I think,” McEnroe said on ESPN. “I think a lot’s been going on off the court, it’s obviously affected him. And now, whether he likes it or not, he’s going to be the bad guy the rest of his career. It’ll be interesting to see how he handles it.”

The accident was “obviously not intentioned,” McEnroe added, saying he understands the “rules state you gotta treat everyone the same.”

“I didn’t say he couldn’t recover. If he embraces that role, I think he could recover, absolutely,” McEnroe — known himself for getting mouthy with tennis officials throughout his career — said. “He’s chasing history, he’s trying to pass Rafa [Nadal] and Roger [Federer], we all know that, he’s younger.”

“He’s got a lot of things going for him, obviously, but this is obviously a stain that he’s not going to be able to erase, whether he likes it or not. … It’s emotionally how he’s going to handle it. It’s not about the…