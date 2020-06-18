John McCarthy picks his fantasy Heavyweight Grand Prix | MMA News

Throughout 2018 and 2019, Bellator’s Heavyweight Grand Prix drew vast interest as some of the biggest names in the sport met in the cage.

It culminated in one last match-up between Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko for the title, a fight which is being aired on Saturday evening on Bellator Recharged.

But if there were to be yet another instalment of the bracket in 2020, who should really be involved?

That was the question put to Bellator analyst John McCarthy; the parameters being six fighters should represent the promotion, while he could pick two others from outside the organisation.

“If I was going to pick from Bellator, I would put nobody that was in the first Grand Prix. I would go with a bunch of new fighters,” McCarthy told Sky Sports.

“That doesn’t mean they’re young fighters. Some of them are older fighters. But I’d pick some younger fighters like Valentin Moldavsky. He would definitely take that. I’d also pick Tyrell Fortune, I would pick Tim Johnson.

“Vitaly Minakov would certainly be a part of it.

“Cheick Kongo, since he was not a part of the initial one, however be a part of that too.

“And I believe I’d put Linton Vassell in there. Linton has moved from light heavyweight in to heavyweight. He just beat Sergei Kharitonov, who was one of many top-ranked heavyweights in Bellator, so he’d be the sixth person from Bellator that I would placed into that Grand Prix.

“I wouldn’t put Ryan Bader in, because he is the champion, and those guys could be working during that Grand Prix to get a shot at Bader in the heavyweight final.

Image:

Ryan Bader could be the current champ



“If I was to pick guys from the surface, that’s a tough one. I really like Francis Ngannou, and I’d love to see him because type of tournament, because he is so explosive in what he does.

“And then I would pick, probably a guy from another organisation who is older and had a lot of success. Brandon Vera. He fights in ONE Fighting Championship, and Brandon happens to be dynamic. His kicking is indeed hard. He kicked me one time with pads, that gave me a headache from hitting me it had been so bad! But the guy has just great skills, great ground skills. He would be my eighth.”

Image:

Ngannou is among the hardest-hitters in the UFC



And the big question is – how would that he see it going?

“It depends on the match-ups and what they did,” he mused. “Obviously Minakov is probably the guy from the Bellator side, he’s 22-1. He’s only got one loss, that has been a decision loss to Cheick Kongo, and he had some physical dilemmas insofar as he was sick. And you could observe that he really tailed off in the fight. But that’s his only loss ever, and he has a win against Kongo previously when that he was the heavyweight champion.

“He was the guy who was simply in the positioning on one end, and if you look – Francis Ngannou would be the guy on another end.

“But guys like Tyrell Fortune, he could be getting better and better. He’s got incredible wrestling. He comes from an extremely high level of wrestling back ground, and his hands ‘ve got better. He got beaten in his last combat Tim Johnson, who I also have there. Tim is improving. He’s always had his wrestling, but now his hands are receiving better.

“Anybody in the heavyweights can win a fight. It just takes one punch, because they’re so big, so strong and hit so difficult. It only takes one shot to land to improve everything.

“So it would be an exciting Grand Prix to watch.”

Watch Ryan Bader vs Fedor Emelianenko on Bellator Recharged this Saturday on Sky Sports Action from 10pm.