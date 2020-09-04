John Lynch says continuity will help San Francisco 49ers bounce back from Super Bowl loss | NFL News

By
Jasyson
-

Lynch: “We got close last year but close isn’t good enough”

Last Updated: 04/09/20 12:37 pm










7:24.

San Francisco 49ers basic supervisor John Lynch informed NFL 32 Live he has actually been pleased with his gamers’ mindsets in pre-season as the 49ers goal to bounce back from their Super Bowl distress

San Francisco 49ers basic supervisor John Lynch informed NFL 32 Live he has actually been pleased with his gamers’ mindsets in pre-season as the 49ers goal to bounce back from their …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR