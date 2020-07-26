John Lewis: US civil rights icon’s body crosses Selma bridge a final time

The body of the late US civil rights icon John Lewis has actually been rollovered Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for a final time.

On 7 March 1965, referred to as “Bloody Sunday”, Lewis and other tranquil protesters were assaulted by Alabama policeman as they marched over the bridge.

They had actually prepared to stroll to state capital Montgomery to require equivalent ballot rights.

Lewis, who passed away aged 80 on 17 July, will be put to rest in a personal event in Atlanta on Thursday.

