John Lewis: Trump cites late congressman’s decision to not attend inauguration to downplay legacy of civil rights icon

“I don’t know. I really don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know John Lewis. He chose not to come to my inauguration,” Trump stated throughout an interview with Axios that aired Monday when asked how he believed history would keep in mind Lewis, including that he most likely never ever satisfied the the late congressman.
“I can’t say one way or the other” Trump stated when asked if he believed Lewis was remarkable.
“I find a lot of people impressive. I find many people not impressive,” he continued. “He didn’t come — he didn’t come to my inauguration. He didn’t come to my state of the union speeches. And that’s OK. That’s his right.”
“He should’ve come. I think he made a big mistake,” he stated.
Trump’s determination to hold an animosity versus what he views as individual slights– even versus those who have actually died, such as Sen. John McCain— has actually been a trademark of his public image for years, though as president, it’s amazing that he would not appreciation Lewis, who at the time of his passing last month was extensively acknowledged as a hero of the Civil RightsMovement
News of his death was met extensive grieving and appreciation for his achievements, and helaid in state in the US Capitol Trump decreased to pay his aspects to Lewis.
The Georgia Democrat was singing in his criticism of Trump, saying ahead of his inauguration that he was not a “legitimate president.” At the time, Trump called the congressman “all talk” and “no action.”
