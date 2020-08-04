John Lewis: Trump cites late congressman’s decision to not attend inauguration to downplay legacy of civil rights icon

“I don’t know. I really don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know John Lewis. He chose not to come to my inauguration,” Trump stated throughout an interview with Axios that aired Monday when asked how he believed history would keep in mind Lewis, including that he most likely never ever satisfied the the late congressman.

“I can’t say one way or the other” Trump stated when asked if he believed Lewis was remarkable.

“I find a lot of people impressive. I find many people not impressive,” he continued. “He didn’t come — he didn’t come to my inauguration. He didn’t come to my state of the union speeches. And that’s OK. That’s his right.”

“He should’ve come. I think he made a big mistake,” he stated.