John Lewis to make final journey across Edmund Pettus Bridge in procession

At age 25, Lewis and other marchers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge were satisfied by greatly armed state and regional authorities who assaulted them with clubs, fracturing Lewis’ skull.

At 10 a.m. regional time Sunday, a military honor guard will escort Lewis’ body across the bridge and the general public is welcomed to see the processional as it takes a trip from Brown Chapel AME Church to the bridge. Lewis’ household is asking guests to wear face and mouth coverings.

The day Lewis and the marchers at first crossed the bridge ended up being called “Bloody Sunday” and galvanized Americans’ assistance for the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

CNN’s Veronica Stracqualursi, Devan Cole, Suzanne Malveaux, Lauren Fox, Faith Karimi, Brandon Griggs, Jim Acosta and Haley Byrd contributed to this report.

Source link