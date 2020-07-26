John Lewis remembered in Alabama

A state cannon fodder swings a billy club at John Lewis, best foreground, in 1965 on “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Alabama.

People are collecting in Alabama today to keep in mind the life of civil liberties activist John Lewis, passed away recently at age 80 after a six-month fight with cancer.

A military honor guard will accompany John Lewis’ body throughout the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama today. That’s where he assisted lead the 1965 march for ballot rights.

Lewis was 25 years of ages when activists marched throughout the bridge. He and other marchers were fulfilled by greatly armed state and regional authorities who extremely beat them with clubs, fracturing Lewis’ skull.

The day ended up being called “Bloody Sunday” and galvanized Americans’ assistance for the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

There’s been a push to rename the bridge after civil liberties legend. The bridge’s existing name, Edmund Pettus, was a Confederate basic and leader of the Ku Klux Klan in Alabama.