John Lewis: Mourners pay tributes to US civil rights icon

A funeral has actually been held for US civil rights icon John Lewis in his home town of Troy, Alabama.

Mourners were needed to wear masks at Troy University’s Trojan Arena due to the fact that of the coronavirus break out, and the variety of visitors was restricted to800

Lewis, a Democratic congressman, passed away recently of pancreatic cancer aged 80.

He was among the “Big Six” civil rights leaders, that included Martin Luther King Jr, and assisted arrange the historical 1963 March on Washington.

He belonged to the House of Representatives from Georgia’s 5th District, a location which covered the majority of the state capital, Atlanta.

Saturday’s funeral began numerous days of tributes that will culminate in Lewis depending on state in the rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington DC.

In December 2019, Lewis revealed that he had actually been identified with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I have been in some kind of fight – for freedom, equality, basic human rights – for nearly my entire life,” he stated in a declaration launched at the time. “I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.”

‘He constantly was a fighter’

At the service in Troy, relative paid tributes to Lewis, explaining him as a caring and courageous married man.

“He’d gravitate toward the least of us,” stated sibling Henry GrantLewis “He worked a lifetime to help others.”

“He always was a fighter,” stated sibling Ethel Mae Tyner.

After the service, the hearse with Lewis’ coffin came to a chapel in Selma, Alabama, for a personal remembrance.

On Sunday, the casket will be taken to the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where Lewis had his skull fractured by a state cannon fodder throughout a rights march in1965

Later that day occasions will move to the state capital of Montgomery, where Lewis will depend on state.

Lewis will be buried on Thursday in Atlanta after a personal service.

Who was Lewis?

During the civil rights motion, Lewis was among the creators of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), and after that became its chairman from 1963 to1966

John Lewis resolving the crowd at the historical March on Washington in1963





He co-organised and spoke at the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, the rally at which Dr King provided his historical I Have a Dream speech.

Lewis was the last enduring speaker from the march.