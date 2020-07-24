John Lewis memorial: Family releases details of 6-day celebration of his life

Here are the memorial occasions happening:
Saturday, July 25
A Service Celebrating “The Boy from Troy”
Trojan Arena, Troy University
10: 00 am– 11: 00 am
Open to the general public as area authorizations. The family kindly asks guests to use face and mouth coverings.
Congressman Lewis Lies in Repose
Trojan Arena, Troy University
11: 00 am– 2 pm
Open to the general public. The family kindly asks guests to use face and mouth coverings.
Selma Salutes Congressman John Lewis
Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church
6: 00 pm– 8: 00 pm
Congressman Lewis Lies in Repose
Brown Chapel A.ME. Church
8: 00 pm– 11: 00 pm
Open to the general public. The family kindly asks guests to use face and mouth coverings.
Sunday, July 26
Selma, Ala and Montgomery, Ala
The Final Crossing
Edmund Pettus Bridge
10: 00 am
The public is welcomed to see the processional as it takes a trip from Brown Chapel to the
Edmund PettusBridge The family kindly asks guests to use face and mouth coverings.
Receiving Ceremony
Front Entrance Hall, Alabama State Capitol
2: 00 pm
Congressman Lewis Lies in State
Alabama State Capitol
3: 00 pm– 7: 00 pm
Open to the general public. The family kindly asks guests to use face and mouth coverings.
Washington, D.C.
Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28
Special Ceremony Proceeding the Lying in State
Rotunda, United States Capitol
Mon, July 27, 2: 00 pm– 3: 00 pm
Congressman Lewis Lies in State
United States Capitol
Mon, July 27, 3: 00 pm– 10: 00 pm
Open to the general public. The family kindly asks guests to use face and mouth coverings.
Lying in State
United States Capitol
Tues, July 28, 8: 00 am– 10: 00 pm
Open to the general public. The family kindly asks guests to use face and mouth coverings.
Atlanta, Ga.
Special Ceremony Proceeding the Lying in State
Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol
2: 00 pm– 3: 00 pm
Congress Lewis Lies in State
Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol
3: 00 pm– 7: 00 pm
8: 00 pm– 8: 00 am
Open to the general public. The family kindly asks guests to use face and mouth coverings.
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service
Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol
7: 00 pm– 8: 00 pm
Atlanta, Ga
Thursday, July 30
A Celebration of Life
Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary
11: 00 am
Internment
South-View Cemetery
