John Lewis memorial: Family releases details of 6-day celebration of his life

Here are the memorial occasions happening:

Saturday, July 25

A Service Celebrating “The Boy from Troy”

Trojan Arena, Troy University

10: 00 am– 11: 00 am

Open to the general public as area authorizations. The family kindly asks guests to use face and mouth coverings.

Congressman Lewis Lies in Repose

Trojan Arena, Troy University

11: 00 am– 2 pm

Open to the general public. The family kindly asks guests to use face and mouth coverings.

Selma Salutes Congressman John Lewis

Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church

6: 00 pm– 8: 00 pm

Congressman Lewis Lies in Repose

Brown Chapel A.ME. Church

8: 00 pm– 11: 00 pm

Open to the general public. The family kindly asks guests to use face and mouth coverings.

Sunday, July 26

Selma, Ala and Montgomery, Ala

The Final Crossing

Edmund Pettus Bridge

10: 00 am

The public is welcomed to see the processional as it takes a trip from Brown Chapel to the

Edmund PettusBridge The family kindly asks guests to use face and mouth coverings.

Receiving Ceremony

Front Entrance Hall, Alabama State Capitol

2: 00 pm

Congressman Lewis Lies in State

Alabama State Capitol

3: 00 pm– 7: 00 pm

Open to the general public. The family kindly asks guests to use face and mouth coverings.

Washington, D.C.

Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28

Special Ceremony Proceeding the Lying in State

Rotunda, United States Capitol

Mon, July 27, 2: 00 pm– 3: 00 pm

Congressman Lewis Lies in State

United States Capitol

Mon, July 27, 3: 00 pm– 10: 00 pm

Open to the general public. The family kindly asks guests to use face and mouth coverings.

Lying in State

United States Capitol

Tues, July 28, 8: 00 am– 10: 00 pm

Open to the general public. The family kindly asks guests to use face and mouth coverings.

Atlanta, Ga.

Special Ceremony Proceeding the Lying in State

Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol

2: 00 pm– 3: 00 pm

Congress Lewis Lies in State

Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol

3: 00 pm– 7: 00 pm

8: 00 pm– 8: 00 am

Open to the general public. The family kindly asks guests to use face and mouth coverings.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service

Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol

7: 00 pm– 8: 00 pm

Atlanta, Ga

Thursday, July 30

A Celebration of Life

Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary

11: 00 am

Internment

South-View Cemetery

