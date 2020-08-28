John Lewis’ March on Washington speech is still relevant 57 years later

(*57 *) even after a comprehensive edit, Lewis’ words showed how extreme the civil liberties motion really was. Lewis and his peers didn’t simply wish to desegregate public areas and get ballot rights; they wished to interrupt a whole system, understanding that Black Americans could not be totally free in a nation affected by untreated cops violence.

This “serious social revolution,” as Lewis put it, is still unfolding 57 years later.

Martin Luther King Jr’s skyrocketing “ I Have a Dream ” speech, provided from the actions of the Lincoln Memorial to some 250,000 individuals, typically eclipses the words that Lewis spoke at the rally. (*57 *) Lewis’ speech is referred to as the more blistering of the 2, particularly thinking about that “the boy from Troy,” Alabama, was just 23 years old at the time.

“We come here today with a great sense of misgiving. It is true that we support the administration’s civil rights bill,” stated Lewis, who that year had actually been selected to work as the chairman of theStudent Nonviolent Coordinating Committee “We support it with great reservation, however.”

The source of this booking was the reality that Title III, created to give the federal government the authority to check (to name a few things) cops cruelty, had not been consisted of in the proposed legislation. “Unless Title III is put in this bill,” Lewis informed the crowd in Washington, “there’s absolutely nothing to secure the young kids and old ladies who need to deal with cops canines and fire hose pipes in the South while they participate in tranquil …

