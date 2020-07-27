John Lewis makes final journey across Edmund Pettus Bridge in horse-drawn caisson

Following a brief event beyond Brown Chapel AME Church on Sunday, Lewis’ body took a trip on a horse-drawn caisson through a number of blocks of downtown Selma to the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where Lewis’ flag-draped coffin crossed. It was on that bridge that a 25- year-old Lewis and other marchers were fulfilled by greatly armed state and regional authorities who assaulted them with clubs,fracturing Lewis’ skull
The caisson stopped briefly when it reached the bridge’s steel arch that bears its name.
The final crossing supplied a brand-new chapter in the history of the bridge and Lewis’ relationship to it: The concrete and steel structure that was as soon as stained with blood throughout the violent clash was covered with increased petals on Sunday, a mournful minute honoring the fallen civil liberties icon that stood in significant contrast to the scene in which Lewis was brutalized 55 years back.
A small group of family members
— consisting of Lewis’ child John-Miles Lewis, siblings Freddie Lewis, Samuel Lewis and Henry “Grant” Lewis, and the late congressman’s sis, Rosa Tyner– accompanied the caisson in part of the procession. The black caisson was imitated the one Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
had for his funeral service, with red-brown wheels and pulled by 2 black horses.
It was likewise fulfilled by Alabama state cannon fodders. Fifty- 5 years back, state cannon fodders were amongst the police officers that encountered protesters on the very same bridge.
Scores of individuals lined the streets near the bridge to pay their aspects. Among them was Velma Martin, who drove 5 hours from Orrville, Alabama, to witness Lewis’ final crossing.
“I’m out here to celebrate a legend, the life of a person who (sacrificed) for others,” she informed CNN. “So it gives me great honor and pleasure to just get up and stand here to salute him for what he’s done.”
Sunday’s occasion becomes part of a six-day memorial ceremony
honoring the longtime Georgia Democrat that started on Saturday in his home town of Troy,Alabama The civil liberties legend died on July 17
at the age of 80 after asix-month battle with cancer
‘Bloody Sunday’
The day Lewis and the marchers at first crossed the bridge ended up being referred to as “Bloody Sunday”
and galvanized Americans’ assistance for the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson.
“I gave a little blood on that bridge,”Lewis said years later
“I thought I was going to die. I thought I saw death.”
The march has actually been reenacted often times on its March 7, 1965, anniversary. In 2015, President Barack Obama marked the 50 th anniversary of the march by talking at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge, and the list below year, the marchers received a Congressional Gold Meda
l, Congress’ greatest civilian honor.
Lewis acted as the United States agent for Georgia’s 5th Congressional District for more than 3 years and was extensively thought about the ethical conscience of Congress due to the fact that of his decades-long personification of the nonviolent defend civil liberties. He was understood for entering into “good trouble,” and by his own count, the long time congressman was detained more than 40 times throughout his days of civil liberties advocacy.
In the week considering that his death, Democratic legislators have called
on President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to pass legislation that would broaden ballot rights in honor of Lewis’ tradition. At the very same time, there have actually been renewed calls to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge
in honor of the congressman, that includes a petition with more than 500,000 signatures. The bridge’s name, Edmund Pettus, was a Confederate basic and leader of the Ku Klux Klan in Alabama.
Lewis checked out the bridge previously this year to markthe 55th anniversary of the historical march
In a psychological scene, Lewis locked arms with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress to honor the turning point for BlackAmericans
“It is good to be in Selma, Alabama, one more time,” Lewis stated as he talked to the crowd put together on the bridge. “To take a little walk to try to dramatize the need for the rights of all our people to be able to participate in the democratic process.”
This story has actually been upgraded with extra information from the bridge crossing.
CNN’s Kevin Bohn, Veronica Stracqualursi, Devan Cole, Suzanne Malveaux, Lauren Fox, Faith Karimi, Brandon Griggs, Jim Acosta and Haley Byrd added to this report.
