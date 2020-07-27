John Lewis makes final journey across Edmund Pettus Bridge in horse-drawn caisson

Following a brief event beyond Brown Chapel AME Church on Sunday, Lewis’ body took a trip on a horse-drawn caisson through a number of blocks of downtown Selma to the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where Lewis’ flag-draped coffin crossed. It was on that bridge that a 25- year-old Lewis and other marchers were fulfilled by greatly armed state and regional authorities who assaulted them with clubs, fracturing Lewis’ skull

The caisson stopped briefly when it reached the bridge’s steel arch that bears its name.

The final crossing supplied a brand-new chapter in the history of the bridge and Lewis’ relationship to it: The concrete and steel structure that was as soon as stained with blood throughout the violent clash was covered with increased petals on Sunday, a mournful minute honoring the fallen civil liberties icon that stood in significant contrast to the scene in which Lewis was brutalized 55 years back.

