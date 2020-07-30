John Lewis: In essay published on day of his funeral, the late congressman calls for Americans to ‘let freedom ring’

“You filled me with hope about the next chapter of the great American story when you used your power to make a difference in our society,” he composed. “Millions of people motivated simply by human compassion laid down the burdens of division. Around the country and the world you set aside race, class, age, language and nationality to demand respect for human dignity.”

Born in Troy, Alabama, and the kid of sharecroppers, Lewis started civil liberties advocacy at a young age. He assisted lead a march for ballot rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on March 7, 1965, at age25 On the that day, which ended up being referred to as “Bloody Sunday,” he and other marchers were extremely assaulted by authorities who fractured his skull. Images from that day stunned the country and galvanized assistance for the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that was signed into law by President Lyndon B.Johnson He was likewise jailed more than 40 times throughout his advocacy days.

He died previously this month at age 80 after a six-month fight with cancer.

In June, Lewis visited the recently called Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, which he called “a powerful work of art” and composed in the essay that although he was confessed to the medical facility a day after the check out, “I just had to see and feel it for myself that, after many years of silent witness, the truth is still marching on.”

He composed that when he was young, like other youths he “was searching for a way out, or some might say a way in” till he heardDr Martin Luther King Jr.’s voice on the radio. Reflecting on King’s calls to not endure oppression, Lewis stated, “When you see something that is not right, you must say something.”

“You must do something,” he composed. “Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we called the Beloved Community, a nation and world society at peace with itself.”

He likewise stated, “Voting and participating in the democratic process are key,” including that it is “the most powerful nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society” and for everybody to “use it.”

At the end of the essay, Lewis called for everybody to “continue to build union between movements stretching across the globe because we must put away our willingness to profit from the exploitation of others. And echoing the words of King, he said now it’s America’s turn to ” let freedom ring.”

“Though I may not be here with you, I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe,” he composed. “In my life I have done all I can to demonstrate that the way of peace, the way of love and nonviolence is the more excellent way. Now it is your turn to let freedom ring.”

“When historians pick up their pens to write the story of the 21st century, let them say that it was your generation who laid down the heavy burdens of hate at last and that peace finally triumphed over violence, aggression and war. So I say to you, walk with the wind, brothers and sisters, and let the spirit of peace and the power of everlasting love be your guide.”