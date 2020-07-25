John Lewis’ great-nephew: My uncle was ‘my hero’ and ‘it’s up to us to keep his legacy alive’

After he spoke, the 7-year-old hopped off the phase, triggering laughter from the crowd– a quick minute of levity in an otherwise solemn event.

While the world understood John Robert Lewis, a civil liberties icon and long time US Democratic congressman, as John, to his household, he was calledRobert In commemorating the life of “The Boy from Troy,” 5 of Lewis’ brother or sisters mentioned a guy of faith who desired to assistance others, who always remembered his roots, and who made time for household regardless of his hectic schedule and massive obligations.

“He was no John. He was just Robert. And I loved him,” Freddie Lewis, the congressman’s bro, stated throughout Saturday’s memorial.

Henry “Grant” Lewis informed the crowd of mourners that he at first prepared to discuss his bro’s “long” list of distinctions. “Then I said to myself, they knew about all of that. I need to tell them some things about John that they might not know,” he stated.

“The John Lewis that I knew, the John Lewis that I want you to know about, is the John Lewis that would gravitate towards the least of us, would drop by his 4-year-old nephew’s birthday party, feed the hungry and homeless on Thanksgiving Day, took the time to go by a young man’s house in Troy that had portrayed a young John Lewis in his Black history class, asking his young brothers to be part of his special guest list while receiving the Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama, making a surprise visit to his great-nephew’s fifth-grade class.”

“To sum up the life of John Lewis, I would say he worked a lifetime to help others and made the world a better place in which to live,” Henry “Grant” Lewis stated.

Henry “Grant” Lewis stated his bro was “always concerned about the health and wellbeing of his family, and members of others.”

He shared that he talked to John the day prior to his bro passed away, and he remembered their last discussion.

“He would always ask me, ‘How’s everybody doing?’ no matter how bad he felt. So we exchanged the love we had for each other Thursday night. And his last word was, ‘How’s the family doing? How’s everybody doing?’ And I said, ‘They’re doing fine.’ He said, ‘Will you make sure to tell them that I asked about them?'” Henry “Grant” Lewis stated.

Rosa Mae Tyner mentioned her bro’s “deep faith in God” and his “never ending desire to help others.”

Ethel Mae Tyner stated when she thinks about all her bro’s achievements, she thinks about his simple starts and how he was constantly considerate to others.

The congressman’s more youthful bro, Samuel Lewis, who was often incorrect for John by their mom since they look so alike, stated he keeps in mind the day John left house.

“Mother told him not to get in trouble, not to get in the way. … But we all know that John got in trouble, got in the way — but it was good trouble. John was different from the rest of the family, and he would have thoughts that all of the troubles he got himself into would change the world. I am so honored that John was my brother,” Samuel Lewis stated.