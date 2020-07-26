John Lewis’ cousin reflects on the late congressman: ‘beautiful soul and such a dynamic inspiration’

REP. LEWIS’ BODY BROUGHT THROUGHOUT EDMUND PETTUS BRIDGE

The congressman’s storied battle took him to demonstrations versus Jim Crow laws in the South, consisting of the 1963 March on Washington and the 1965 Selma- to-Montgomery march inAlabama In Selma, on what ended up being called “Bloody Sunday,” Lewis was amongst those leading numerous demonstrators throughout the Edmund Pettus Bridge when they were assaulted by state cannon fodders. Lewis was completely beaten and almost eliminated.

Sunday nevertheless, discovered him crossing alone– rather of arm-in-arm with civil liberties and politicians– after his casket was packed atop a horse-drawn wagon that backtracked the path through Selma from Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where the 1965 march started.

JOHN LEWIS’ TRADITION FORMED IN 1965 ON ‘BLOODY SUNDAY’

“You can’t help but feel a sense of pride especially knowing what Bloody Sunday was all about and the sacrifice that John put forward for us to have the opportunity to vote and to see him take that last ride over the bridge, it was just very powerful,” Sisaundra stated of the minute.

“It just brought chills to my body to think of everything that he has done and everything that he went through to get us to this point.”

Reflecting on her earlier years with her cousin, Sisaundra remembered household events throughout which the civil liberties icon “would inform us the stories of 4 historic occasions that have actually occurred in his life, from the March on Washington, to Selma to Dr [Martin Luther] King being assassinated, and likewise the Voting Rights [Act] being checked in 1965,” she stated.

As a kid, approximately 10 years of ages, Sisaundra stated it “was a lot to take in,” however that she comprehended she remained in the existence of “an iconic civil rights leader.”

Sisaundra, who completed on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2015, informed Neville that Lewis “loved music so much” and supported her profession on the program.

“I’m a singer and it’s really beautiful to know that John loved music so much. He supported arts and education in a huge way and I was on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ and I did get messages from family that John was supporting me,” she remembered.

Sisaundra included, “Just to know someone so inspiring in your family is looking at you makes you want to fight the good fight and get into ‘good trouble’ as well.”

Fox News’ Frank Miles added to this report.