John Lewis celebration of life continues in Alabama with service in Selma

Lewis, likewise called “the Boy from Troy” who was a voting rights activist and called the “conscience of the U.S. Congress,” was kept in mind throughout a public funeral service service at the University of Troy earlier Saturday.

The civil liberties activist passed away at the age of 80 on July 17 after a long fight with pancreatic cancer.

JOHN LEWIS’ CELEBRATION OF LIFE STARTS IN ALABAMA: 6 DAY JOURNEY STARTS IN TROY BEFORE HEADING TO SELMA

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves applauded Lewis’ strength in “confronting Alabama state troopers” throughout the Civil Rights motion.

“And now Alabama state troopers will lead his body around this state as we celebrate his life,” Reeves stated previously today as Lewis’ body was provided ahead of the memorial, “A Service Celebrating ‘The Boy from Troy.'”

His coffin was accompanied by a ritualistic military guard and draped in an American flag.

Lewis stayed an icon for civil liberties throughout the George Floyd demonstrations that broke out in May.

The late congressman launched a declaration at the time revealing his inmost sadness for the guys and ladies still withstanding systemic bigotry in the United States.

“My fellow Americans, this is a special moment in our history. Just as people of all faiths and no faiths, and all backgrounds, creeds and colors banded together decades ago to fight for equality and justice in a peaceful, orderly, non-violent fashion, we must do so again,” Lewis composed at the time.

Lewis, an activist throughout the 1960 s, was detained for utilizing a “white restroom” in 1961; he informed demonstrators in late May that he comprehended their discomfort.

“I know your pain, your rage, your sense of despair and hopelessness,” Lewis tweeted. “Justice has, indeed, been denied for far too long. Rioting, looting, and burning is not the way. Organize. Demonstrate. Sit-in. Stand-up. Vote. Be constructive, not destructive.”

More than 60 years back, in 1958, Lewis fulfilled with Martin Luther KingJr at the age of 18; he had the aspiration to go to an all-white university.

“He worked a lifetime to help others and make the world a better place in which to live,” Lewis’s bro Grant stated Saturday beofre sharing a memory of his bro being sworn into Congress.

“What were you thinking?” Grant asked him after.

“I was thinking this is a long way from the cotton fields of Alabama,” Lewis responded.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lewis served 17 years from the 5th District of Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives.

His body will be put to rest Sunday at 10 a.m. in the state Capitol in Montgomery, after initially being brought throughout Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma– marking the very same path civil liberties activist marched in 1965.