John Lewis’ celebration of life begins in Alabama: Six day journey to start in Troy and Selma

JOHN LEWIS MEMORIAL: HOUSEHOLD LAUNCHES INFORMATION OF 6-DAY CELEBRATION OF HIS LIFE

Lewis’ body, which will be accompanied by a military honor guard on each of its stops, is anticipated to journey to Troy University for “A Service Celebrating ‘The Boy from Troy'” on Saturday.

The occasion, with speeches from 2 of his 10 brother or sisters– his sibling, Henry “Grant” Lewis, and sis, Rosa Mae Tyner– and a performance of “Hero,” from Sheila Jackson, will pay tribute to Lewis’ history in the city that triggered his advocacy along withRev Martin Luther KingJr in 1958

It was over 60 years ago thatDr King fulfilled with the then 18- year-old “boy from Troy” who had hopes of participating in an all-white university.

The school– Troy University– is the school to host the very first of a number of procedures for Lewis start Saturday.

Lewis matured in Pike County, Ala., and was a hopeful minister.

The child of sharecroppers, he worked along with his brother or sisters on his household’s land, tending the fields and animals. The young Lewis would preach to the chickens to practice his craft.

Other prepared occasions to celebrate the historical icon consist of a procession to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on Sunday– the website of a bloody face-off in between cops and protesters in 1965, where Lewis and other demonstrators were beaten with clubs by state cannon fodders– prior to Lewis lies in repose at the AlabamaCapitol He will be flown to Washington, D.C. on Monday to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, with a public watching.

Lewis will then be flown to Atlanta, where he will lie in state at the Georgia Capitol Wednesday, prior to his last internment on Thursday.

