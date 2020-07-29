John Lewis arrives in Atlanta to lie in repose at Georgia capitol

The Lewis household and others collected for an invite-only memorial prior to the general public watching at theRotunda By the time the service was over, numerous individuals were in line, extending through the structure and twisting around outdoors.

Gov Brian Kemp spoke at the service, calling the late Georgia Democrat a “titan of the civil rights movement, a beloved Georgian, an American hero. And a friend to all who saw a better fairer, more united society.”

TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR CIVIL LIBERTY ICON AND United States REP. JOHN LEWIS: ‘WE HAVE LOST A GIANT’

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms stated Lewis “reminded us to be hopeful, to be optimistic and to never lose a sense of hope.”

Both Kemp and Bottoms mentioned the “good trouble” that Lewis promoted– typically in the face of strong resistance– which triggered broad-based modification throughout the civil liberties motion.

The public will be able to pay their aspects to Lewis from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and once again from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. From 7 to 8 p.m., Lewis’ fraternity Phi Beta Sigma will carry out an unique rite for their departed member inside thecapitol So will the Prince Hall Masons.

Lewis’ body will stay at the Capitol up until it is carried Thursday early morning to Ebenezer Baptist Church for the 11 a.m. funeral. Presidents Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton and previous Vice President Joe Biden will all be going to the funeral service.

The 33- year congressman passed away at 80 recently after a fight with pancreatic cancer. Lewis was currently a significant civil liberties figure by the time he made it to the House in 1987: In 1961, he was among the initial 13 activists who got involved in the Freedom Rides and in 1963 he was among the keynote speakers at the historical March onWashington His death provoked a bipartisan profusion of acknowledgements.