John Lennon’s killer, Mark David Chapman, denied parole for 11th time

Chapman shot and eliminated Lennon, a previous Beatles star, outside his Manhattan apartment or condo onDec 8, 1980. Hours previously, Lennon had actually signed an album for a then-25-year-old Chapman.

Chapman has actually stated formerly that he feels “more and more shame” every year for the criminal offense.

“I was too far in,” Chapman told a parole board in 2018 “I do remember having the thought of: ‘Hey, you have got the album now. Look at this, he signed it, just go home.’ But there was no way I was just going to go home.”

He included at the time: “Thirty years ago I could not state I felt pity and I understand what pity is now. It’s where you cover your face … You do not wish to ask for anything.”

Chapman’s next parole hearing is set up for August 2022.

