John Leguizamo says participating in politics is ‘my civic duty’

While he’s now informed Fox News that he’s not “personally” interested in pursuing politics, he’s more than pleased to promote others that are, having actually voiced assistance for Julian Castro, Andrew Yang and Joe Biden as prospects in the 2020 governmental election.

JOHN LEGUIZAMO CONSIDERS QUITTING ACTING TO RUN FOR OFFICE

“I feel like it’s my civic duty,” he stated of supporting his favored prospects. “And If I have all this following, maybe I can help them register to vote because it’s an important right, a sacred right to vote, and I want to make sure everybody gets a chance.”

Another trigger the comic is enthusiastic about is promoting Latinx representation in Hollywood, such as in his approaching movie “Critical Thinking,” which he directed, in addition to stars in as real-life chess coach Mario Martinez, who developed a chess club as an outlet for Latinx kids in the late 1990s.

“It’s my whole life calling, I’ve been summoned,” Leguizamo stated of bringing Latinx stories toHollywood “We Latin people are the largest ethnic group in America and less than 4% of the faces in front of the camera in Hollywood, streamers and network.”

JOHN LEGUIZAMO WANTS ‘CLOSURE ON THINGS’ WITH ESTRANGED FATHER

The star stated that Latinx people include “1.3 trillion dollars to the U.S. economy,” and advised America to ” provide us back …