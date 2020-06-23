John Legend Talks About Helping Chrissy Teigen Recover From Breast Implant Removal Surgery: ‘We’ve Had A Lot Going On’

It’s a bird… it’s a plane… it’s… Super Husband!

John Legend certainly fits that bill right now, as he’s busy at home helping beloved wife Chrissy Teigen fully recover after her recent plastic surgery. And from the sounds of it, things in that household are moving along OKAY — despite Chrissy laid up and kids Luna and Miles enjoying the run of the spot!

As you may recall, in May, Teigen took to Instagram to reveal the headlines that she was getting her decade-old breast implants removed, citing the fact that she was “over it” after way too long. Fast forward a few weeks, and the Lip Sync Battle star is straight back at home recovering — and that’s where in fact the crooner’s Super Husband powers really enter into play!

John spoke to OprahMag.com on Monday in what it’s been like these last little while at home, revealing things are in reality going pretty much, coronavirus quarantine and all! The 41-year-old singer and over-extended father said:

“We’ve had a great deal going on in the house. [Chrissy] is recovering — she had cosmetic surgery a couple weeks ago that she’s told every one about. It takes recovery time if you let somebody cut you up a little, so I’ve been wanting to help her as much as possible. The babies [Luna and Miles] have been wanting to help and never sit on her too much. She’s still only a little sore, but she’s getting much better, and she gave me a wonderful Father’s Day yesterday so I’m appreciative.”

Awww! Poor kids, they can’t really take a seat on momma at this time, can they?! Soon, babies… soon! You’ve just gotta let mom recover for a little while longer!

It’s been a serious hectic and memorable quarantine period for Teigen and her family — you’ll recall that massive cooking feud she found herself in last month, for one — so maybe laying low for a while is a great call. There are still embers floating around from that fiery feud, so we may not need heard the past of it, anyway.

Besides, it’s clear Mr. Mom himself has all of this household stuff down pat, anyways, right?! Love it!!! We need more dads making major moves in the household, pronto! What do U think, Perezcious readers?! John is really a pretty good father, ain’t that he?! Sound off about that — and send well wishes to Chrissy as she continues to recuperate — down in the comments (below)!