John Legend Reveals Current Status Of Friendship With Kanye West: ‘We’re Doing Our Own Thing’

Shall we blame this one on Donald Trump, or what?

John Legend sat down for a giant interview that was revealed in The Sunday Times this weekend, and as a part of the dialog, the singer dove into his present relationship with Kanye West. Of course, John and Yeezy haven’t precisely seen eye-to-eye politically in recent times — and because it seems, that challenge could also be in play right here relative to the present standing of their friendship.

As you may see (above), the pair goes WAY again (that pic was taken at a membership opening in 2003!!!), however newer occasions have solid a shadow on the fellas’ friendship. As you’ll recall, again in 2018, Legend texted West asking him to rethink his opinions after the rapper publicly shared his assist for Trump. Yeezy then revealed screenshots of the pair’s messages, kicking off a curler coaster of ups and downs between two guys who have been previously quick mates.

But now, telling the UK outlet about that lsat couple years, its sounds as if John and ‘Ye have grown apart quite a bit. Now, the R&B crooner is quick to not blame it on politics alone, as you can see in his telling quote (below), but it’s nonetheless fairly insightful:

“I don’t think we’re less friends because of the Trump thing. I just think we’re doing our own thing. He’s up in Wyoming. I’m here in LA. We’ve both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it’s just part of the natural cycle of life.”

That is sensible, in fact!

Friends merely come and go as a part of the pure cycle of life; you see sure individuals extra typically due to a piece mission, or no matter, and others could fall by the way in which aspect, or be busy and self-involved in their very own stuff.

But we’re additionally a little skeptical politics didn’t play a task in the entire thing. Like, actually fellas??? Come on!!

John additionally accounted for that some, including:

“Obviously we disagreed on the Trump thing and we still do apparently. But what I’ve always said is, we never talked about politics before. It was never a part of our interaction. Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music. He’s also in a different place musically. He’s doing gospel music. That’s what he’s focused on right now, designing his clothes, so we’re in different places.”

Interesting! We’ll see if their musical skills and initiatives ever realign once more… we suppose you by no means know, proper?!

One humorous half to Legend’s feedback in that interview: he discusses spouse Chrissy Teigen‘s ongoing feuds with Trump, as well, telling the outlet that the President “can’t cling together with her” and extra:

“[Trump] has a problem with strong women. He definitely has more ire toward Chrissy [than to me]. She’s a woman who would dare talk back to him and not revere him. He’s threatened by that. I know she’s much sharper than him, and funnier. He can’t hang with her. She doesn’t need my protection. She will destroy him.”

Amen to THAT!

Anyways, what do U take into consideration John and Kanye’s fading friendship, Perezcious readers?! Do U assume it’s simply about being in Wyoming vs. LA, or is there extra happening right here that Legend doesn’t need to get into, all concerning the political stuff??

Sound OFF together with your tackle the matter down within the feedback (beneath)!!!