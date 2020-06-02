John Legend, Common, the Weeknd, Lizzo Sign Open Letter to Defund the Police

Click here to read the full article.

John Legend, Common, the Weeknd, Lizzo, Jane Fonda, and others have signed a brand new open letter urging native governments to lower police budgets in favor of spending extra on well being care, training, and different group packages. Others to signal the letter embrace Megan Rapinoe, Yada Shahidi, and Anthony Romero, the govt director of the ACLU.

The letter was launched by activist Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter and a founding member of the Movement 4 Black Lives, a coalition of greater than 100 black-rights organizations. The letter arrives together with #BlackOutTuesday and #TheShowMustBePaused, a grassroots campaign within the music industry to pause work at present, June 2nd, and “reconnect with our community.” Talib Kweli, Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, Brie Larson, and Taraji P. Henson additionally signed on to help the letter.

More from Rolling Stone

The open letter ties the deaths of unarmed black individuals like George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and others to the disproportionately devastating results the COVID-19 pandemic has had on black communities. “The COVID-19 deaths and the deaths caused by police terror are connected and consequential to each other,” it states. “The United States does not have a national healthcare system. Instead, we have the largest military budget in the world, and some of the most well-funded and militarized police departments in the world, too. Policing and militarization overwhelmingly dominate the bulk of national and local budgets. In fact, police and military funding has increased every single year since 1973, and at the same time, funding for public health decreased every year, crystallized most recently when the Trump administration eliminated the U.S. Pandemic Response Team in 2018, citing ‘costs.’”

Noting, for example, that state and native authorities spending on police and corrections jumped from $60 billion to $194 billion between 1977 and 2017, the letter lays out an array of various ways in which cash could possibly be used. “It could go towards building healthy communities, to the health of our elders and children, to neighborhood infrastructure, to education, to childcare, to support a vibrant Black future. The possibilities are endless.”

At the finish, the letter lays out its three calls for and asks all signees to encourage their native officers to take the pledge as properly: “Vote no on all increases to police budgets. Vote yes to decrease police spending and budgets. Vote yes to increase spending on Health care, Education, and Community programs that keep us safe.”

See the place your favourite artists and songs rank on the Rolling Stone Charts.

Sign up for Rolling Stone’s Newsletter. For the newest information, observe us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.