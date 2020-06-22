John Legend and Alicia Keys premiere new music in the latest Verzuz music battle

“We’re happy to celebrate freedom and the fight for more freedom,” Legend said. “I’ve been so inspired watching people march in this street playing this song … It means so much that people play this song fighting to be more free.”

Legend dancing to his own music also provided laughs for viewers, who have been quick to poke fun at the singer.

“John Legend two steps like me after the second glass of Henny,” podcast host Jeff J. tweeted.

“John Legend dance like he got a 940 credit score,” tweeted singer Jessie Woo.

Legend’s dancing was also weighed against Ellen DeGeneres’ moves.

Keys’ and Legend’s battle was section of an ongoing series by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland as a way to entertain fans all through quarantine.