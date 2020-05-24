John Kraskinski slammed as ‘sellout’ over ‘Some Good News’ deal with CBS

As the coronavirus episode got worse around the globe back in March, Krasinski, 40, released the on-line program “Some Good News,” which was devoted totally to sharing favorable newspaper article.

The reveal attracted a huge target market swiftly, its first episode earning 17 million sights on You Tube while the program’s Instagram page had almost a million fans.

ALYSSA MILANO ROASTED ON TWITTER AFTER UPLOADING CROCHETED FACE MASK: ‘MASKS MAINTAIN INDIVIDUALS SECURE AND ALSO HEALTHY’

This past Thursday, it was revealed that ViacomCBS had actually grabbed “Some Good News” to air on CBS All Access as well as several of the business’s various other brand names. It additionally was revealed that Krasinski would certainly not return as the host.

Following Viacom’s success in what The Hollywood Reporter called a “massive bidding war,” followers shared frustration with the “Quiet Place” celebrity, calling him a “sellout” making money off his feel-good program that had actually been cost-free online.

“This makes me feel like you’re a sellout. was this a money move? i really don’t understand,” one Twitter user composed. “Your show could have just inspired them to share good news, not take what you started. it was easier to access SGN, not this network.”

“John Krasinski played us like a damn [fiddle] made a network and also utilized his popularity to sellout and also generate income throughout these difficult times,” another composed.

SIMON COWELL ON WEIGHT LOSS IN QUARANTINE, DISCLOSES Just How Much WEIGHT HE’S LOST

A third added: “remember when he created this free feel good YouTube show to ‘make people feel good’ and now he is…………….selling it for $$$? really cool, 100% honorable.”

“Kind of a sell out move. This should have just been a free fun thing,” an Instagram fan composed. “You tainted the good news name. Just another corporate conglomerate with floors of lawyers to control what is put forth. Sad.”

Other followers were dissatisfied that the program would certainly wind up CBS All Access, pounding the system in the remarks of a recent Instagram post complying with the statement.

“I love SGN BUT I’m hoping we’ll still be able to watch somewhere other than CBS All Access. Speaking from experience, it’s a HORRIBLE platform,” a fan composed. “Its a pay service, with commercials, and skips/ pixelates like crazy.”

GO HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX INFORMATION APPLICATION

While Krasinski will certainly no more organize the program, he will certainly preserve some sort of on-screen visibility and also will certainly offer as the program’s exec manufacturer, according to the statement.

Reps for Krasinski did not right away reply to Fox News’ ask for remark.