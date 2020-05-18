John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ goes on hiatus

The actor/director introduced final week that his well-liked YouTube sequence, “Some Good News,” was going on break.

On Tuesday Krasinski tweeted that he had “Saved the best for last!”

“Episode 8 of @somegoodnews has to be my favorite because it celebrates the truth of what this show has always been,” he wrote. “Never mine, always yours! There IS and ALWAYS WILL BE…good in the world! Thank you all! So long but not farewell!”

The on-line present gave us all a lift through the quarantine because it highlighted constructive tales.