John Krasinski will still host a few ‘Some Good News’ shows

John Krasinski hosts the finale of his strike quarantine net Collection, “Some Good News.” (Some Good News / YouTube)

Despite wrap and selling his own reach quarantine net series to CBS earlier this month, John Krasinski will yield to host “Some Good News” — well, a few “Some Good News.”

While conversing with fellow “The Office” alum Rainn Wilson Tuesday on Instagram Live, Krasinski clarified his decision to hand off the feel-good series and demonstrated he will still seem on “a couple” fresh episodes as host, although the faux news app is moving forward with a different lead anchor.

“We have a lot of really fun stuff planned, and I can’t wait to dig in,” Krasinski said. ” I’m going to be a part of it whenever I can, and I’m going to host a couple [episodes] and bring on a different community of people. … We’re really, really excited about it.”

Krasinski is remaining on as executive producer of “Some Good News,” that will introduction future installations on CBS All Access. It’s also expected to broadcast on the organization’s linear TV channels, such as Comedy Central, that is producing the series through its Comedy Central Productions shingle.

Before that the CBS acquisition, Krasinski conducted the whole “Some Good News” manufacturing from his home office and published the episodes on YouTube. Some highlights in the first period included a surprise “Hamilton” cast reunion, graduation addresses from Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, also a virtual prom containing Billie Eilish, that the Jonas Brothers and Chance that the Rapper.

“I was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine because … I have these other things that I’m going to be having to do very soon — like ‘Jack Ryan’ and all this other stuff,” Krasinski clarified to Wilson.” But more than that … writing, directing, producing and all those things with a couple of my friends was so much. I knew it wouldn’t be sustainable with my prior commitments.

“The two choices always were likely to be I abandon it off at eight [episodes] in my workplace — that, I would really like to keep doing so series in my workplace indefinitely — it was not sustainable.”

The “A Quiet Place” mastermind also offered a glimpse into the project’s inception, spurred by a suggestion from Krasinski’s wife, actress Emily Blunt, as a way to lift spirits amid the coronavirus crisis.

“I was starting to get bummed out and trying to figure out how I was going to wade through this weird, uncertain time,” Krasinski said. “I had this thought a few years back to begin a good-news system, and [Blunt] stated,’You should do it right now.’

“Like I said in the first episode of the show, I think it is something that we have always needed, and I’m so glad that we were able to bring it … because we’re so excited to keep doing it. But I think that at the end of the day, it’s just something that was so amazing. I felt like I was a part of a really, really special community of people.”

A premiere date for CBS’ “Some Good News” has not yet been declared.