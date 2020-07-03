John Krasinski tricked ‘The Office’ showrunner into letting him wear a wig and cut his hair

The catch: Krasinski would have to cut his hair for the role, and Greg Daniels, the comedy’s showrunner, had vetoed the cut.

MICHAEL BAY’S PANDEMIC FILM ‘SONGBIRD’ RECEIVES ‘DO MAYBE NOT WORK’ ORDER FROM SAG-AFTRA

The actor leaned into his character — office funnyman Jim Halpert — and recruited Ferry to pull a fast one on Daniels, 57, buy tricking him into letting Krasinski wear a wig.

“He paid for the wig — a human hair wig made by a friend of mine, Natascha Ladek, who’s the best wig maker in town,” Ferry recalled. “She came in to do a secret little fitting for him, she made the wig, we started using it, and it looked amazing. [Krasinski] came in a little later that day, and I had the wig hidden in a little secret spot ready for him. When it had been just him and I, I use it him, and then he went and filmed.”

The plan was for the actor to reveal his trick to Daniels the following morning, nevertheless the two actually met later in the afternoon at Daniels’ office where in actuality the reveal was made.

‘TIGER KING’ STAR JEFF LOWE ORDERED TO SURRENDER DOCUMENTS IN ANIMAL NEGLECT CASE EXPOSED BY PETA

Ferry followed Krasinski to Daniels’ office, where B.J. Novak, a writer and star of the show, approached her.

“Hey Kim, is this about John’s wig?” Ferry remembered being asked. “Well, I’ve gotta tell you … I just saw John and I feel like we’re gonna know if it’s a wig or not.”

“I’m thinking like, ‘Uh-huh. He doesn’t know John’s wearing [the wig] today,'” said the hairstylist. “So it made me feel better. And I was like, ‘Well, that’s interesting.'”

Ferry said she peeked into Daniels’ office, where she saw Krasinski had taken the wig off and set it in front of the writer.

“The first thing Greg said was, ‘Wow. You guys have balls,’ and then goes, ‘But I have to say I didn’t see that coming,'” said Ferry.

Ultimately, Daniels allowed for Krasinski to use the wig and he could appear in “Leatherheads.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It was worth it cause he really wanted to do that movie and I didn’t want to disappoint him,” said Ferry. “It was nerve-wracking, but it turned out okay. Thank God.”

A rep for Daniels didn’t immediately react to Fox News’ request for comment.