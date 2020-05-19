John Krasinski Fights Back Tears During Emotional Some Good News Finale

Grab your tissues!

On Sunday, John Krasinski continued his mission of bringing the world some excellent news amid the pandemic with the heartwarming finale of his YouTube present Some Good News. Announcing that the present will probably be taking a break, the A Quiet Place star relived a few of Some Good News’ most memorable moments from its 14-episode run, together with the solid of The Office reuniting for a fan’s wedding ceremony, internet hosting virtual prom and serving to the category of 2020 have an epic graduation.

But, like all Some Good News episodes, Krasinski made certain to focus on the excellent news that was taking place world wide, beginning with some transferring movies of COVID-19 survivors leaving the hospital. And, in fact, he made certain to incorporate some humorous moments as nicely, giving viewers a take a look at the ingenious methods persons are maintaining themselves entertained whereas training social distancing.

Expressing his gratitude, Krasinski stated, “Well, on a very personal note, I can tell you that I will never be able to properly articulate just how much this show has meant to me and what a tremendous honor it has been to share in all of it with you.”

“Because, the truth is, I have been so blown away by the messages I have received saying how joyful this show makes you, how uplifted and inspired you all can be, but I assure you, all the pleasure and all the inspiration has been mine,” he continued as he began to tear up. “I told you from the very first episode, I only deliver the good news. You are the good news.”

“And that’s why every single week if you can look through the goofy guy wearing half a suit, you’d see what resilience really looks like,” The Office alum concluded. “What unbroken really means. And through witnessing every simple act of kindness and generosity, you would see what the true definition of good really is.”



Highlighting the great deeds carried out in the course of the pandemic, the Jack Ryan star performed a transferring montage of the native heroes which were stepping up for his or her neighborhood to offer help and positivity throughout these difficult instances.

Addressing viewers one final time, he signed off, saying, “And that will do it. For this episode of SGN, I’m John Krasinski no longer needing to remind you that no matter how hard things get, there is always good in the world. Thank you all for making this show so very special. We will see you again.”

Watch Krasinski share some excellent news within the heartwarming video above!