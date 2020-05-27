John Krasinski explains why he sold ‘Some Good News’

“It was one of those things where I was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine, because I have these other things that I’m going to be having to do very soon, like ‘Jack Ryan’ and all this other stuff,” Krasinski informed Rainn Wilson on “Hey There, Human,” the day by day Instagram Live sequence that Wilson hosts for SoulPancake. “More than that…writing, directing, and producing — all those things — with a couple of my friends was so much.”
Krasinski defined: “I knew it wouldn’t be sustainable with my prior commitments.”
He mentioned he felt his choices have been to finish the sequence or promote it so another person might hold it going.
“I would love to keep doing the show from my office forever,” Krasinski mentioned. “It just wasn’t sustainable.”
While Krasinski will not be usually internet hosting the brand new model of the present, he will nonetheless be concerned.
“In eight weeks [Some Good News] went from not existing to now being on one of these huge news networks,” Krasinski continued. “We have a lot of really fun stuff planned, and I can’t wait to dig in. I’m going to be a part of it whenever I can, and I’m going to host a couple [episodes] and bring on a different community of people. But we’re really, really excited about it. I’ve received the most amazingly kind notes about how much that show meant to everyone, but the truth is, it meant no more to anyone than me. That’s probably the most emotionally fulfilled I’ve ever felt in my entire life.”