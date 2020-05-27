John Krasinski explains why he sold ‘Some Good News’

“It was one of those things where I was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine, because I have these other things that I’m going to be having to do very soon, like ‘Jack Ryan’ and all this other stuff,” Krasinski informed Rainn Wilson on “Hey There, Human,” the day by day Instagram Live sequence that Wilson hosts for SoulPancake. “More than that…writing, directing, and producing — all those things — with a couple of my friends was so much.”

Krasinski defined: “I knew it wouldn’t be sustainable with my prior commitments.”

He mentioned he felt his choices have been to finish the sequence or promote it so another person might hold it going.

“I would love to keep doing the show from my office forever,” Krasinski mentioned. “It just wasn’t sustainable.”