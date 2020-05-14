John Krasinski and ‘The Office’ costars recreated that wedding dance for a virtual ceremony

Krasinski shared what he mentioned was “Perhaps my favorite love story of the week was a couple down in Maryland, whose wedding proposal was oddly familiar.”

That’s as a result of the couple, recognized as Susan and John, recreated the now well-known proposal of Krasinski’s character from “The Office” Jim, to the character of Pam performed by Jenna Fischer.

John defined that the collection meant a lot to him and Susan.

“So I knew the proposal needed to be something really special but also really something unique,” John mentioned. “‘The Office’ has been something that has connected the two of us for a very, very long time so it just felt right.” It was a hit together with his bride-to-be. “Then he got down on one knee and he said ‘Just like Jim, I can’t wait any longer,'” Susan recalled. The pair had tweeted Krasinski to ask him if he might attend their virtual wedding. But he did them one higher, whipping out a certificates to show that he had gotten ordained as a minister and telling them the wedding was going to occur proper then. He then shocked the couple with their dad and mom, greatest pals and by nominating himself and Fischer to function greatest man and matron of honor. The surprises weren’t carried out as nation star Zac Brown sang a special song which had the bride wiping away tears. Krasinski adopted that by inviting “some of my family” within the type of his solid members from “The Office” who recreated their now-famous wedding dance from a previous episode to the Chris Brown tune “Forever.” We’re not crying, you are crying!

