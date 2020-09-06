John King breaks down US coronavirus numbers

After the Memorial Day holiday weekend caused a major spike in US coronavirus cases, public health experts are pleading with Americans to practice social distancing and wear masks over Labor Day weekend. CNN’s John King breaks down the current US Covid-19 numbers and compares it to those following the Memorial Day outbreak.

