John Hume, Northern Irish Catholic leader and Nobel Peace laureate, dies at 83 By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: PREVIOUS SDLP LEADER HUME TAKES PLEASURE IN A BEVERAGE AFTER REVEALING HE WILL NOT STAND ONCE AGAIN FOR EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT.



2/3

By Ian Graham (NYSE:-RRB-

BELFAST (Reuters) – John Hume, the Roman Catholic designer of Northern Ireland’s 1998 Good Friday peace arrangement who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his function in ending 30 years of sectarian violence, passed away on Monday at the age of 83.

World leaders and previous leaders applauded him as a “political titan”, visionary and hero for the Irish individuals.

A seasoned civil liberties advocate credited with kick-starting peace settlements in a British area shaken by bloodshed in the early 1990 s, Hume shared the Peace Prize with Northern Ireland’s then-first minister, David Trimble of the Protestant Ulster Unionist Party.

He passed away in a care house in his native Londonderry in the early hours of Monday, his household stated in a declaration.

“John Hume was a political titan; a visionary who refused to believe the future had to be the same as the past. His contribution to peace in Northern Ireland was epic,” previous British prime minister Tony Blair, in workplace at the time of the Good Friday accord, stated in a declaration.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, who explained Hume as a pal, applauded him …