John Hume: Nobel Peace Prize winner dies aged 83

John Hume played an important function in assisting to broker the Individual Retirement Account ceasefire of1994





The Nobel Peace Prize winner and popular Northern Ireland political leader John Hume has actually passed away aged83

.

He passed away in a Londonderry assisted living home following an extended period of health problem.

One of the highest-profile political leaders in Northern Ireland for more than 30 years, he assisted develop the environment that brought an end to the Troubles.

He was among the charter member of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) in 1970 and went on to lead the celebration from 1979 up until 2001.

Mr Hume played a significant function in the peace talks which resulted in the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

David Trimble; U2 vocalist Bono, and John Hume marketing for the peace handle1998





The previous SDLP leader was commonly appreciated for his unfaltering dedication to tranquil, …