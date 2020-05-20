John Hartson says Celtic’s ninth straight title untainted by early season finish | Football News



















Celtic’s ninth title win would have been much more emphatic had the Scottish Premiership season been performed to its conclusion, John Hartson informed The Football Show.

Celtic’s achievement in successful a ninth straight title ought to lose no credit score due to the season’s early finish, ex-striker John Harton informed The Football Show.

Hartson, who performed 146 occasions for the Bhoys and scored 88 objectives, paid tribute to the membership’s “wonderful achievement” in lifting a joint-record ninth consecutive top-flight league title.

Celtic have been awarded the trophy after a gathering of SPFL golf equipment on Monday curtailed the season early, with the membership holding a 13-point lead over nearest rivals Rangers – a far cry from the flip of the yr when Steven Gerrard’s aspect trailed by solely two factors with a recreation in hand.

“It’s a wonderful achievement,” Hartson stated. “I don’t think it feels [less of an achievement]. I think with that 13-point advantage, if we had got a resumption I think Celtic would’ve only extended that lead, widened the gap.

Celtic supervisor Neil Lennon believes his aspect have been by far the most effective staff within the Scottish Premiership and will have finally completed on 100 factors, if the season hadn't been deserted.

“I’m not simply saying this with my Celtic hat on, I actually really feel that if we might bought the resumption of the Scottish Premiership, Celtic would have widened that hole. I feel their lead would have been prolonged. Mathematically, after all, issues may have occurred. But not for me. I feel Celtic would have prolonged their lead as a result of that they had targets nonetheless to hit.

“Both groups went away to Dubai on the flip of the yr, one got here again and dominated in scintillating type, Rangers misplaced just a few video games which made that hole.

“Celtic have had a great season, they’ve only lost two in 30 games, they still had targets they wanted to hit – like getting to 100 goals, they’re on 88 points and would’ve wanted to achieve 100.

“It’s not ideal, but we’re not in ideal times and a decision was made they were going to call it and they’ve given it to Celtic.”

Hartson has spent his lockdown in Edinburgh, the house of relegated Hearts – who’ve stated they’re nonetheless open to the choice of authorized motion to keep away from dropping into the second tier with out the season being completed.

“The Hearts situation, they feel as if they’re very harshly done by,” Hartson stated. “I think they have a worthy point, in terms of they’ve been relegated. They don’t want to go down, with eight games to go and 24 points to play for they were only four behind the second-bottom team Hamilton.”