John Gosden: Stradivarius’ biggest challenge at Goodwood | Racing News

Stradivarius might be dealing with “the greatest challenge of his life” when he crosses swords with Santiago in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on Tuesday.

The John Gosden- trained six-year-old will be bidding for a history-making 4th success in the two-mile contest, having actually ended up being simply the 3rd horse to tape-record a hat-trick in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last month.

Owned by Bjorn Nielsen, Stradivarius won his very first Goodwood Cup as a three-year-old in 2017, when his 13 pound pull in the weights assisted him to triumph over Big Orange, however the functions will be reversed this time as the Aidan O’Brien- trained Santiago will be getting 15 pound by virtue of the truth the race is operated on July 28, ahead of the decrease in the weight-for-age scale on August 1.

While both Stradivarius and Santiago are winners of the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot, O’Brien’s runner came back simply over a week later on to raise the Irish Derby and Gosden anticipates the Goodwood function, which becomes part of the 2020 Qipco British Champions Series, to offer the sternest of tests for his star stayer.

Gosden stated: “That’s the fascinating aspect of this race, there can’t be a lot of runners, there aren’t numerous entries (7).

“He’s (Santiago) done the like we did, however he’s done something rather unique also. He won the Vase, and from the Vase he rock and rolled in and won the Irish Derby in terrific design and all of a sudden we’re not handling a Vase winner, which we finished with the beautiful horse of Bill Gredley’s, Big Orange.

“We rocked up as a three-year-old from the mile-six at Ascot having simply won it well, by half a length, and obviously we were getting 13 pound, so we then continued to beat Big Orange.

“Now, at 6 years of ages, he has a bit of an issue as he has an extremely, great three-year-old (in opposition).

“When you put the lead on those saddles and you’re going 2 miles with it, it’s a package of weight.

“I personally think it’s the greatest challenge probably of his life.”

Stradivarius is the only three-year-old to have actually won the Goodwood Cup in the last 29 renewals, however Gosden soft-pedaled that figure, including: “Stradivarius had not knocked off an Irish Derby in addition to a Vase, so I believe this horse sets an extremely high requirement.

“Tactically I will leave it to the jockey. It will be a fascinating one as there’ll be a little bit of feline and mouse.

“Aidan and I have the one runner each, so let’s hope they both get there and we’ll see what other people want to do and how we play it.”

The Qatar Sussex Stakes and Nassau Stakes are the other 2 Group One occasions throughout the five-day conference and while Gosden will not be represented in the Sussex, he might be double-handed in the Nassau.

Falmouth Stakes winner Nazeef and Hardwicke victor Fanny Logan are both set to line up in a 10- furlong heat that Gosden has actually won 4 times formerly, however needed to go for 2nd with Mehdaayih last term after a furious fight in advance with the unplaced Hermosa.

Gosden stated: “Nazeef and Fanny Logan would be the strategy. They’re fine and in great kind, so we’ll be looking towards that.

“It’s a lovely race, as you know a couple of jockeys went a bit wild in it last year – Dettori and Moore tried to set a track record for a mile – but apart from that I love the Nassau. It’s a race my father won with a mare called Rachel.”

The last day of the Goodwood conference will see the course invite a restricted crowd – the very first time racegoers have actually been allowed because March 16 – as part of a Government pilot plan to reestablish viewers to elite sport later on in the year.

Gosden is hoping the weather condition will hold for those on the track and thinks Goodwood is a great option for a trial run.

He stated: “They’re on the top of the Downs, so I do hope it does not rain. I believe they’re being put in great deals of various locations, socially distanced, so it’s a best area for it, as long as it does not rain – umbrellas will be up all over.

” I believe we have actually tentatively got to begin and it’s an excellent location to begin. Obviously in France, currently 5,000 are going racing at any conference, so they have actually simply kicked on with it.

“I think poor old Frankie misses it (crowds), but on the whole the horses have been pretty cool about it.”