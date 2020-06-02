John Gosden runs three in Lingfield Oaks Trial | Racing News

John Gosden fields three in Friday’s Betsafe Top Price All Runners Oaks Trial Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield as he seems to be to comply with up Anapurna’s win in 2019.

That filly went on to glory in the primary occasion at Epsom and the Newmarket coach has three contenders this time in Group Three-placed Miss Yoda, all-weather winner Lake Lucerne and Anastarsia, who was final seen ending down the sector in the Fillies’ Mile.

Mark Johnston’s Sweet Solera winner West End Girl makes her return, whereas Nottingham maiden winner So I Told You takes a leap to Listed stage for Richard Hughes.

Ralph Beckett depends on Heart Reef, with Golden Lips, Le Dragontea and Sly Mix finishing the nine-strong area.

The Betsafe Derby Trial Stakes has eight contenders, topped by Pontefract Listed winner King Carney for Charlie Fellowes.

He should concede 3lb all spherical for that victory, with Andrew Balding’s Group Three-placed runner Berkshire Rocco and the Brian Meehan-trained Sound Of Cannons, who was tried in Group One firm final 12 months, showing to be two different main hopes.

Johnston runs two in Dark Heart and King’s Caper, whereas English King, Pride Of America and twin all-weather winner Summeronsevenhills spherical out the sector.