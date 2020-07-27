John Gosden fears Santiago in Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup | Racing News

John Gosden thinks Santiago represents a significant challenge for Stradivarius to conquer in his quote for a historical 4th Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup triumph.

The Bjorn Nielsen- owned Stradivarius has actually controlled the remaining department over the previous couple of seasons and equated to the popular Double Trigger’s record of 3 victories in this two-mile Group One with a narrow decision over routine enemy Dee Ex Bee last summertime.

Having ruined his competitors when declaring a Gold Cup hat-trick at Royal Ascot last month, Stradivarius will be a warm order on his go back to the Sussex Downs – however Gosden is taking absolutely nothing for approved, with Stradivarius set to yield more than a stone in weight to Aidan O’Brien’s Queen’s Vase and Irish Derby hero Santiago.

“I think he has probably got one of the biggest challenges of his career,” stated the Clarehaven handler.

“If it was operated on August 1 he would be providing Santiago 13 pound, however due to the fact that it is performed at completion of July he is providing 15 pound to a horse that won stylishly in the Queen’s Vase and went and won an IrishDerby That is a huge request for Stradivarius – to offer 15 pound over 2 miles.

“Santiago looked quite fast on his feet to me around Ascot, and I believe he will deal with the track. We understand our fellow manages it.

“We got 13 pound from Big Orange when Stradivarius won his very first Goodwood Cup, so we benefited that year – now he has actually got to offer 15 pound away, the boot is on the other foot.

“That 2lb could make a difference over two miles if it is a tight finish, I will tell you.”

Before his newest Gold Cup romp, Stradivarius completed a decent 3rd behind subsequent Coral-Eclipse hero Ghaiyyath and Anthony Van Dyck in the Coronation Cup at Newmarket.

While the chestnut whole appeared to deal with screening conditions well at Ascot, Gosden is eagerly anticipating getting him back on a sounder surface area.

He included: “I was required to run him in the Coronation Cup, which undoubtedly this year was performed atNewmarket Ghaiyyath broke the performance history, and somebody informed me we equated to the performance history in ending up 3rd.

“Stradivarius does have the capability to be a mile-and-a-half horse, however he was captured out at Newmarket by a horse that had actually won in Dubai and was in leading kind – he was captured out most likely more for physical fitness than he was for speed.

“Going to Ascot, there were sheets of water rolling throughout the M25 near Heathrow and I believed ‘this is no great’.

” I got to the track, and sure enough the ground turned soft, however he appeared to manage it well.

“Did the Gold Cup have its normal depth? Probably not. Having said that, he showed great style and class and quickened well.”

While Santiago has actually handled to offer O’Brien’s 14 th Irish Derby considering that his Royal Ascot success, the Ballydoyle fitness instructor firmly insists the Goodwood Cup has actually constantly been a significant target.

He stated: “We constantly believed he may be a Cup horse, so we were extremely mild with him in 2015.

“We believed the race in Ascot (Queen’s Vase) would match him well. You need to have class to win an Irish Derby, however we constantly felt 2 miles would be within his grasp this year.

“We’ve needed to be a bit mild with him considering that the Curragh, however whatever has actually gone effectively.

“We just thought this would be a lovely race for him between the Irish Derby and the St Leger. Hopefully we’ll learn a lot about him, and the horse will learn a lot as well.”

Double Trigger’s fitness instructor Mark Johnston saddles Gold Cup runner-up Nayef Road, who was some 10 lengths behind Stradivarius at Ascot.

Spanish Mission (David Simcock), Eagles By Day (David O’Meara), Euchen Glen (Jim Goldie) and Who Dares Wins (Alan King) total the seven-strong field, with the latter stepping up in class after supplying jockey Tom Marquand with his very first Royal Ascot winner in the Queen Alexandra Stakes on his newest look.

Marquand stated: “It is a stiff job. We are hoping the for the very first day of Goodwood they will have the ground lovely with a little bit of wetness in it.

“He has done nothing wrong and hopefully he can give us a good spin round. I don’t think it would be a surprise if he did finish placed, as he is a cracking horse that tries hard and we know stays well.”