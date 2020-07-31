John Force Racing dropping out of 2020 NHRA season due to coronavirus pandemic

“In our contracts with sponsors we have guarantees. They get social media, certain number of races, certain number of race days, activation at races and other commitments. No matter how I looked at it I couldn’t deliver on those commitments. It just wasn’t fair to them,” Force said.

The group contended in the very first 2 rounds of the NHRA season in February prior to the series was suspended due to the pandemic, however did not return when racing rebooted at Indianapolis in early July.

“We can’t fight now, we can’t race right now, but with what I have, with the help of my sponsors and my own personal money, I can maintain. I have to protect my family, my employees, my teams and my sponsors,” Force stated.

“What I’m stating is that I’m going to prepare to return next year more powerful than ever.”

John Force Racing chauffeur Robert Hight is the safeguarding NHRA Funny Car champ and the now-71- year-old Force won his 151 st race in 2015. Force’s child, Brittany completed third in the 2019 Top Fuel standings.

