John David Washington says dad Denzel had no idea he was pursuing acting until after he was cast in ‘Ballers’: ‘There was disbelief’

John David Washington didn’t ask his famous person dad, Denzel Washington, for assist breaking into the biz. In reality, he stored his acting aspirations a secret from the Academy Award winner until he was cast in his first function.

The BlacKkKlansman and Tenet actor, 35, revealed in a brand new Esquire profile that when he determined to transition from skilled soccer to acting, he did so in secrecy, telling no one — apart from mother, Pauletta Washington — that he was auditioning. He lastly broke the information to his dad after he had already landed HBO’s Ballers.

“There was disbelief,” John David advised the journal of his dad’s response. He “kept asking questions like ‘For HBO? Like Home Box Office Entertainment? Who? Really? But what’s it called? The Rock?’ He just kept asking questions like ‘Is this real?’ I guess he had to check it with his agents to make sure it was real, and he was happy for me, and then he said exactly what I was going to do anyway, but ‘As soon as this is over, you gotta go learn. You gotta go learn how to do this.’ ”



John David Washington together with his mother and father, Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington, at The Book Of Eli premiere in January. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

He stated as a child he quietly harbored desires of acting, however stored them to himself. His sister Olivia and associates from childhood stated they barely bear in mind him mentioning acting, as a substitute he was a sports activities fanatic, enjoying soccer in faculty after which professionally, whereas additionally spending a lot of his life not being merely “Denzel’s son.”

But after tearing his Achilles in 2013, John David knew his soccer days — together with stints on the apply crew for the St. Louis Rams and enjoying in the NFL Europe — had been over. While recovering from surgical procedure for the harm, he was in a funk and uncertain of what to do subsequent. That’s when he obtained a name from household good friend Andrew Finkelstein, an agent, who relayed that casting director Sheila Jaffe was seeking to cast a task on an HBO present about professional soccer gamers.

“Now, granted, I’m on a heavy medication,” Washington recalled. “I’m feeling very, very loosey-goosey, if you will. I don’t feel the most confident. I’m pretty flammable at this point. I just felt very exposed. And he sends the script and I read it, and I’m like, well, ‘This is cool.’ ”



John David Washington training with the St. Louis Rams in 2006. (Photo: AP Photo/James A. Finley)

John David determined that if he actually was going to pursue acting, he needed to do it proper and begin by learning the craft. Finkelstein advisable he audition for that half to kick issues up, saying it might assist him get used to the rejection of acting, after which join acting lessons.

Washington, the oldest of Denzel and Pauletta’s 4 kids, advised solely his mother, additionally an actress, that he was going to attempt for the function. They secretly ran traces collectively — and she or he drove him to his audition as a result of he had a boot on his foot from surgical procedure.