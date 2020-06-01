John Daly Offers Golf Lessons To Tom Brady, I Can Fix Him!



Play video content material

Exclusive TMZSports.com

John Daly says he can repair Tom Brady‘s golf points — telling TMZ Sports with only one lesson, the brand new Tampa Bay QB might hit it 100 yards farther off the tee!!

“I’m down in Clearwater,” Daly says, “he’s a Buc now, so if he wants to come out, we’ll go play golf or I’ll meet him — I can help him in 10 minutes!”

Tom’s greatest drawback, in line with Daly? It’s all concerning the driver … John tells us Tom’s refusal to make use of one due to insecurity within the membership is KILLING the QB’s scores.

Tom Brady is taking part in golf like the remainder of us. #TheMatch2 pic.twitter.com/pbvnakTVMz — Off The Clock Sports🎙 (@offclocksports) May 24, 2020

@offclocksports

“That’s the easiest club in the bag to hit,” Daly says. “It’s the biggest face in your bag. And, somebody’s not helping him. We need to get his driver right. We got to give him a driver.”

Of course, Brady did not pack one for his terrible efficiency in “The Match” vs. Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods earlier this month — and Daly says that has to vary.

“He’d hit it probably an extra 100 yards,” Daly tells us, “and the whole game would change for him.”

Tom ought to take the recommendation … Daly was well-known for his lengthy drives when he was an everyday on the PGA Tour — hitting them 300-plus with ease.