John Daly cites COVID-19, joins growing list of PGA Championship withdrawals

The list of gamers who are pulling out of the very first significant of 2020 continues to grow.

An overall of 156 gamers will tee it up today at TPC Harding Park in the very first males’s significant championship given that Shane Lowry left Royal Portrush with the claret container 13 months back. But the alternate list has actually gotten a comprehensive exercise to keep the field complete, with more than a lots gamers withdrawing for different factors.

That list consists of 1991 winner John Daly, whose withdrawal was revealedSunday Daly will miss out on the PGA for the very first time given that 2013, and he consequently tweeted that the choice was based upon security issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic:

An overall of 14 gamers have actually now withdrawn from today’s occasion, consisting of Ryan Moore who pointed out a “scheduling conflict.” The different modifications suggest that Sweden’s Alex Noren is now the very first alternate.

Here’s a take a look at some of the other gamers who have actually either withdrawn or chosen not to accept their welcome to today’s occasion at TPC Harding Park: