John Cusack Unravels – Trump’s ‘A Test Run For True Evil: The Anti-Christ For Dummies’

The radically leftwing Hollywood star John Cusack just had yet another meltdown against President Donald Trump on Twitter, and this might just be one of his craziest ones yet.

Cusack, who has become infamous for being a liberal conspiracy monger, told his 1.6 million Twitter followers that President Trump is “the anti Christ for dummies.”

“Trump is basically a test run for true evil: the anti christ for dummies,” Cusack said. “The gods saying We’re going to give you a version so obvious with such Unimaginable Stupididty [not a typo] & abject cretinism & sloth – to show how decadent & empty yr culture & institutions have become – change.”

Trump is basically a test run for true evil: the anti christ for dummies –

The gods saying

We’re going to give you a version so obvious with such

Unimaginable Stupididty & abject cretinism & sloth – to show how decadent & empty yr culture & institutions have become – change — John Cusack (@johncusack) August 13, 2020

It should be noted that this is the same man who last month asked if America needs “to see massacres torture & mutilated corpses to act?”

“Trump & criminal thug barr with mc connel & the many deathkkult apparatchiks deep in their death spiral endgame – Secret police burning cities – gassing mothers Shooting…